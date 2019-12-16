Closings
CT State Police searching for fleeing suspect accused of stabbing another person in Bozrah

New London

BOZRAH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police issued an arrest warrant for a Connecticut man wanted for allegedly stabbing another person.

According to police, the suspect got into an altercation in Bozrah and stabbed the male victim, severely injuring him.

Police identified the suspect as Steven Hasselbacher, 31, and is described as a white man with brown hair, green eyes, stands 5′ 11″ and weighs approximately 145 lbs.

Steven Hasselbacher, 31 – Photo: CT State Police

Hasselbacher is wanted on assault, violation of protective order, reckless endangerment and threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police as 860-465-5400.

