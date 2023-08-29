UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – GRAMMY Award-winning Dave Matthews Band announced their 2023 U.S. tour Tuesday, and they will stop at Mohegan Sun.

The popular band is scheduled to perform at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for these shows will go on sale starting Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., and prices will range from $86 to $139.50.

Tickets can be purchased on the Ticketmaster website or at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting Sept. 16.

