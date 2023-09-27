EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — More mosquitoes in Connecticut have tested positive for deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis, the Ledge Light Health District announced on Wednesday.

The mosquitoes that were tested were collected on Sept. 14 from East Lyme and the Waterford/New London line, according to an announcement. Previously, mosquitoes from Ledyard, Lyme, North Stonington and Stonington have tested positive.

Mosquitoes from North Stonington have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus, which has been found in the state since 1997, according to the health district.

Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE, causes about four to eight human cases a year. The last major outbreak was in 2019, where there were 19 in the New England area, out of 38 nationwide. It has a 30-40% mortality rate and causes neurological impairment in most survivors.

Health officials encourage people to apply insect repellent and cover their bare skin when mosquitos are active at dusk and dawn.