DEEP: Missing kayaker found dead in Quinebaug River

Missing kayaker found dead in Quinebaug River

New London

Conn. (WTNH) — A missing kayaker was found dead Sunday in the Quinebaug River in New London County.

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) reported their police responded to reports of a missing kayaker and a submerged kayak with no occupant Sunday night.

Police located the missing adult male – identified as Michael Lowell, 58, of Putnam – who was not wearing a life jacket. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DEEP reminds the public to always wear a lifejacket when on the water any time of year. Through May 30, it is mandatory in Connecticut to wear a life jacket if operating a paddle craft.

