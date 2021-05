EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) said Rocky Neck State Park is closed due to a police investigation Saturday.

DEEP, with the assistance of Connecticut State Police, East Lyme PD, and EMS, responded to the untimely death of a man at the state park near West Beach. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme,CT is closed due to Law Enforcement Investigation https://t.co/xvOw0886DB — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) May 8, 2021

The park is closed for Saturday and is expected to reopen Sunday.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.