WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A deer crashed through the front window of a physical therapy clinic in Waterford Monday.

It happened at the Yale-New Haven Rehabilitative Services site on Route 1.

The deer ran through the physical therapy gym, down a long hallway, into the site manager’s office and then into the lobby as a patient opened the door.

It then crashed through the front lobby window to escape.

Only two windows were damaged.