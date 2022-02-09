NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Demolition has begun on the Thames River Apartments. For decades, these were home to generations of families in the city.

They were built back in the 1960s, part of urban renewal, when they tried to give people who were low income a step up. It worked for a while but later on things started to take a turn for the worse.

So, after a class action lawsuit and efforts by the city, those families were given Section 8 vouchers and were able to move out out of what had been considered projects.

The demolition comes as an end to an era but the beginning of a new one as well. Once these buildings are cleared, the city hopes this property will be sold and bought by a developer, possibly part of the offshore wind industry hub the city hopes to become.

The buildings, however, hold a lot of memories for many in the city.

“I didn’t live in that building, I actually lived in the building behind here but it’s still hurtful,” said former tenant Fred Cleveland. “But I know they’re gonna do this so I guess it is what it is.”

These properties are expected to be completely demolished and the property cleared for development by the end of May.

