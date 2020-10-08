Dept. of Public Health issues COVID-19 alert for New London

A medical worker shows the process for rapid coronavirus testing on the new Abbott ID Now machine at a ProHEALTH center in Brooklyn on August 27, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) issued a COVID-19 alert Thursday for New London due to a rising level of new cases in recent weeks.

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, New London recorded at least 115 new COVID-19 cases, DPH said. The daily case rate had risen to 30.5 per 100,000 people, which was one of the highest in the state.

The City of Norwich was issued a similar alert last week.

DPH is asking residents to do the following to reduce the spread of coronavirus:

Limit trips outside the home

Wear your mask anytime you leave home

Avoid indoor gathering with people you do not live with

Avoid large outdoor gatherings

Acting DPH Commissioner Deidre Gifford, MD MPH, said anyone that needs food or financial assistance in order to stay home should call 211 to access available resources.

There will be free COVID-19 testing all over the City in the next few weeks; no appointment is needed.

COVID-19 Testing in New London

Friday, Oct. 9:

• Stonington Human Services, 166 S Broad St, Pawcatuck – 9 a.m. -3:30 p.m.

• New London Senior Center, corner of Brainard and Mercer, New London – 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

• All Souls Church, 19 Jay St, New London – 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10:

• Jennings School, 50 Mercer St, New London – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11:

• New London High School, 490 Jefferson Ave, New London – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

• New London Hospitality Center, 730 State Pier Rd, New London – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, October 17:

• Oasis of Restoration Church, 35 Redding, New London – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19:

• George Washington Carver Apartments, 202 Colman Street, New London 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Williams Park Apartments, 127 Hempstead Street, New London – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

• Alliance For Living, 154 Broad Street, New London – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

• Gordon Court, 40 Gordon Court, New London – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24:

• Riozzi Court, 27 Riozzi Court, New London – 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

For more information or any questions, reach out to the Ledge Light Health District at 860-448-4882 or by email to Ledge Light Director of Health Stephen Mansfield smansfield@llhd.org