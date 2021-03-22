Dinosaur Place in Nature’s Art Village set to reopen for the season Friday with COVID restrictions

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Dinosaur Place in Nature’s Art Village in Montville plans to reopen for the season on Friday with some COVID-19 safety measures in place.

To get in you do have to wear a mask but if you are not within another party by six feet you can take it off. That’s when you’re outside walking the mile of trails through the woods looking at all the dinosaurs.

Last year the park was not able to open on time because of the pandemic. But then was able to open at fifty percent capacity in May. The owner hopes that this year will be much better and he says people are ready to get outside and have some fun.

Roger Phillips, owner of Nature’s Art Village, “We think there’s pent-up demand. I know we have season passes that we sold and they were sold out within 2 weeks.”

The park has three new attractions including peddle carts which are included with the price of admission.