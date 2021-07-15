Diocese of Norwich files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy ‘to resolve numerous pending lawsuits alleging the abuse of students’

FILE – In this April 8, 2010 file photo a cross sits on top of a church in Berlin, Germany. A highly anticipated report commissioned by the Cologne archdiocese on church officials’ handling of past cases of sexual abuse by clergy is set to be released. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Norwich filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday.

In a letter from the Bishop of Norwich, Michael R. Cote, posted on the diocese’s website, he describes the filing as “the most equitable way to resolve numerous pending lawsuits alleging the abuse of students at Mount Saint John School filed against the Diocese and a former bishop and certain other creditors’ claims. Nearly 60 former residents have filed suit for damages that exceed the Diocese’s current financial ability to pay.”

“A Chapter 11 bankruptcy will allow the Court to centralize these lawsuits, as well as help the Diocese manage its litigation expenses and preserve adequate financial resources for all essential ministries,” Bishop Cote said. “If the Diocese had not filed for bankruptcy, it would be unable to ensure that all of the individuals who file claims are treated fairly and have equal access to the funds available.”

The Diocese of Norwich is the 31st and most recent Catholic religious organization in the U.S. to seek bankruptcy protection.