Dir. of Stonington Historical Society joins News 8 to talk newly-restored Stone Lighthouse Museum reopening to the public Friday

New London

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — What is more quintessentially Connecticut than a lighthouse? Director of Stonington’s Historical Society Aimee Newell joins News 8 to talk about the restoration of their iconic Stone Lighthouse Museum that will be reopening to the public Friday.

The nationally-recognized lighthouse dates back to 1840 and was purchased by the Historical Society in 1925 to be used as a museum.

The 29-step spiral staircase is a must-climb to see the view from the top and the glass floor.

For more information: https://www.stoningtonhistory.org/visit/the-lighthouse-museum/

The full interview with Newell in the video above.

