GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Groton Police Department says a dog has died and three people are displaced after a fire early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, crews responded to the fire around 3:06 a.m. at 90 Fishtown Road in the Mystic section of the city. When GPD arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the home was fully engulfed in flames and that the three residents were able to safely evacuate from the home, however a pet dog did die in the fire.

Members from multiple fire departments responded to the fire and were able to extinguish it. Officials say the home experienced major damage and was deemed inhabitable.

The Red Cross is working with the residents who were displaced to locate shelter.

The fire is under investigation.

