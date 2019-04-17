Donations made to Groton Senior Center, other groups amid Stop & Shop strike

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Despite the strike at Stop & Shop stores, the few employees still on the job in Groton are making sure perishables don't go to waste.

A bunch of bananas and baked goods were donated by the store to the Groton Senior Center.

Rolls and donuts were among the items given out to seniors.

The center also passed along some of the donations to other groups in the area.

"To the police, fire, and ambulance, because they have three shifts of people working and it's a little way to give back to them. So, whoever in the community we can think of, we've been spreading the love," explained Mary Jo Riley with the Groton Senior Center.

Workers at the senior center said there weren't enough people working in the store to organize another donation later on Wednesday, but they could get one on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in West Hartford, some teachers were at Stop & Shop on Wednesday showing unity with the striking workers. Teachers with the Connecticut Education Association have been traveling to various stores to support the workers.

