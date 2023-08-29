NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — About 75 students were able to get free school clothes in New London due to donors.

The Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club of New London took the kids shopping on Tuesday, visiting the Adidas store at the Clinton Crossing Outlets.

Families were grateful for the support.

“It’s very important,” Rashiem Coleman said. “It helps me out as a father, that, you know, budgets my money, and it’s kind of like a head start for us to begin the year off with the kids.”

Wendy Castilo, a parent from New London, said it was a big help.

“I’ll be able to save a little,” she said. “I won’t have to put so much on my credit card.”

Students return to school next week.