EEE detected in more mosquitoes in Connecticut, Groton and Ledyard

Conn. (WTNH) — It may be the end of Summer, but more people could be coming in to buy insect repellent because the Ledge Light Health District says that more mosquitoes have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

New mosquitoes trapped in Groton and Ledyard were found to have EEE. This is in addition to the mosquitoes already trapped in North Stonington and Stonington that previously tested positive for EEE.

What may be more concerning is that it has been confirmed that some of the mosquitoes testing positive for EEE are the kind that bite humans.

“This is actually the largest number of mosquito pools and mosquitoes that have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis since 1996.” – Stephen Mansfield, Director of Ledge Light Health District

In addition to wearing insect repellent, health officials say people should also avoid being outside within an hour of dusk and dawn because that is when the mosquitoes that bite humans are most active.

They also say you may want to avoid camping.