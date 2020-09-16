DPH: All residents to be transferred from Three Rivers nursing home following investigation into COVID-19 outbreak

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Health announced Wednesday, the Three Rivers Health Care facility in Norwich will be transferring all residents from the facility following an investigation into a deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak at Three Rivers nursing home in July infected 21 residents, six staff, and caused the deaths of four residents.

The DPH’s investigation found serious violations facility-wide “in general infection control practices, staffing, cohorting (grouping together) residents who tested positive, and use of personal protective equipment (PPE).”

Last week, DPH put a temporary manager in place. They say, after the manager’s assessment they determined “significant and ongoing difficulties…and failures” and ongoing management and staffing issues that they believe “could not be brought into timely compliance.”

They say these failures threatened the safety of staff and residents.

The DPH concluded, “the issues at Three Rivers have gone beyond managing an outbreak of COVID,” and added that “this is a very rare and serious enforcement action.”

In a statement regarding the transfers, Three Rivers Health Care said:

This is a challenging time for Three Rivers Health Care, our residents, and our staff. Since the initial COVID outbreak, we have been cooperating with the State Department of Public Health to bring our facility into full compliance with state and federal regulations, including the engagement of a Temporary Manager to oversee the facility. Following an initial assessment, the Temporary Manager concluded that bringing the facility back into substantial compliance within the timeframe mandated by regulatory bodies was not feasible due to a number of concerns, including the absence of critical staff. Citing the Temporary Manager’s assessment, the Commissioner of Public Health has ordered that all residents be transferred to other facilities that can safely meet their needs. Under these circumstances, we support this order. Our priority now is acting safely and swiftly to relocate our residents to other homes, working closely with their families and loved ones. – JACC Health Center of Norwich, which operates Three Rivers Health Care

All 53 residents at Three Rivers will be transferred to surrounding facilities.

Those who are COVID-19 positive (seven in the observation unit and 17 in the COVID-19 positive unit) will be quarantined where they are transferred.