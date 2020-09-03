DPH investigating potential COVID-19 exposure at Backus Hospital, possibly in connection to Three Rivers Nursing Home outbreak

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Department of Public Health is assisting in the investigation of potential COVID-19 exposure at William Backus Hospital in Norwich Wednesday. Our news partners at the Hartford Courant report, this incident may be connected to the deadly outbreak at Three Rivers Nursing Home.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told the Courant Backus employees suspect a Three Rivers patient was the source of the potential exposure at the Norwich hospital.

This comes shortly after the DPH released their findings from an investigation into the deadly outbreak at Three Rivers Nursing Home.

Their investigation found serious infection control violations led to several residents and staff contracting COVID-19 and three residents’ deaths.

News 8 reached out to Hartford HealthCare – which owns Backus – in regards to the potential exposure at the hospital.

Their statement said the potential exposure stemmed from an “individual lapse in inappropriate use of PPE” and that the lapse was immediately addressed.