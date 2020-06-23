Drive-thru baby shower held for soon-to-be military moms at Groton sub museum

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Groton, we are at the Submarine Force Library and Museum for a drive thru baby shower.

You can see all the gifts there. Usually, this shower which is for military moms or soon-to-be moms takes place at the Travelers Championship but of course with the pandemic that couldn’t happen this year so they had to get creative.

Forty of these soon-to-be military moms have spouses who have either been deployed or will be deployed. They were able to drive through the parking lot greeted by many people.

They were also greeted by the commander of the SUBASE and then they got their “shower in a box” which is provided by Operation Shower. Some of these soon-to-be moms are active duty themselves.

“As a new mom there’s so much you need it’s so overwhelming. So it’s just a nice thing to have,” said Shelby Viars, wife of Navy member.

“I’m active duty. I work at the health clinic and we are having twins a boy and a girl in about twenty days,” said Hali Elkins, Active Duty.

Like with all baby showers these soon-to-be moms get a boatload… get it… full of gifts.