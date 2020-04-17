Live Now
Sen. Blumenthal and Fairfield County officials discuss Coronavirus response

Drive-thru coronavirus testing center available in Groton Sunday

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
groton_map_1523647164500.jpg

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton town and city officials and PhysicianOne Urgent Care will be holding a drive-through coronavirus testing center this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Robert E. Fitch High School.

PhysicianOne providers will administer up to 200 tests. To be tested, you need to have a virtual medical evaluation with a PhysicianOne Urgent Care provider in advance. You do not need to be a regular PhysicianOne patient to qualify for testing.

For more information, visit P1CU.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Guard distributes PPE to healthcare workers at Mohegan Sun"

Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Union agreement calls for East Lyme employees to use paid time off"

One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Staff of Mystic school makes heartfelt video for students"

Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Foxwoods casino CEO resigns after 8 months on the job"

BBB warns against sharing old high school photos due to scammers

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "BBB warns against sharing old high school photos due to scammers"

One Good Thing: Norwich officer wishes 5-year-old boy 'Happy Birthday'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: Norwich officer wishes 5-year-old boy 'Happy Birthday'"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss