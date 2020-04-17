Drive-thru coronavirus testing center available in Groton Sunday

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton town and city officials and PhysicianOne Urgent Care will be holding a drive-through coronavirus testing center this weekend.

It will take place on Sunday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Robert E. Fitch High School.

PhysicianOne providers will administer up to 200 tests. To be tested, you need to have a virtual medical evaluation with a PhysicianOne Urgent Care provider in advance. You do not need to be a regular PhysicianOne patient to qualify for testing.

For more information, visit P1CU.com.