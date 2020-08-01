Drive-thru Relay for Life held at Dodd Stadium

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Instead of hitting the pavement this year, the American Cancer Society’s annual Relay for Life turned into a drive-thru event Saturday.

Decorated cars pulled up to Dodd Stadium covered in bright hearts, thank you signs, and pictures of those who have died or are fighting cancer. The foundation handed out t-shirts, hats, and water in exchange for donations.

“Despite the fact that we’re dealing with this pandemic, cancer really hasn’t stopped,” Executive Director of the American Cancer Society Wendy Matthews said. “There are people who are still dealing with cancer and we want to make sure that we don’t stop and we continue to come together and fight.”

The foundation surprised Dodd Stadium officials with an award, thanking them for hosting this year’s event.

