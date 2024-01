NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A driver was injured after a rollover crash Friday morning in Norwich, according to fire officials.

Taftville Fire responded to the crash around 6:35 a.m. on Harland Road. Officials said firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate the driver.

The driver was then transported to Backus Hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Harland Road has been closed due to ice and drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.

