STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old man faces multiple charges after he allegedly sped through a red light and hit a police cruiser head-on, which then struck a Stonington police sergeant.

Police said David MacCracken was in a red Toyota convertible with a black top, heading east on Route 184 around 11:15 a.m. when he sped passed vehicles in a no-passing zone and went through a red light.

The suspect then continued to drive east, passing Taugwonk Road on Route 184, just before a construction site where Sgt. Mario Ritacco was directing traffic, according to police.

MacCracken allegedly failed to stop, striking the police cruiser head-on. Ritacco was standing outside his vehicle when he was struck by his police cruiser, investigators said.

Ritacco, a 21-year veteran of the department, was conscious when he was flown via LifeStar to a Rhode Island hospital. As of Tuesday, he is considered to be in stable condition and is improving. MacCracken was also taken to a local hospital.

MacCracken was driving with a suspended license, police said. He was arrested and charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, no passing zone, and failure to drive on the right — all misdemeanors.

He was released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is due in court on March 1.