Drought conditions continue to worsen in New London county

FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New London county is one of the four counties in Connecticut that is now in stage 3 drought conditions.

That causes some concern because there’s now a higher chance of forest fires. Some communities have to conserve water, and farmers are seeing their crops dry up and die sooner than they should.

Franklin First Selectman Charlie Grant said, “Not only drought conditions, but the wildlife damage that he incurred was higher than normal because it’s a source of moisture for the coyotes and the deer. They have no water.”

In First Selectman Grant’s hayfield, he says the dust or dry soil goes down between eight to 10 inches, so it would take a soaking rain for almost three days to make a real difference.