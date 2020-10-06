Drought conditions continue to worsen in New London county

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — New London county is one of the four counties in Connecticut that is now in stage 3 drought conditions.

That causes some concern because there’s now a higher chance of forest fires. Some communities have to conserve water, and farmers are seeing their crops dry up and die sooner than they should.

Franklin First Selectman Charlie Grant said, “Not only drought conditions, but the wildlife damage that he incurred was higher than normal because it’s a source of moisture for the coyotes and the deer. They have no water.”

In First Selectman Grant’s hayfield, he says the dust or dry soil goes down between eight to 10 inches, so it would take a soaking rain for almost three days to make a real difference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Digital-First: New London county living in moderate drought conditions

News /

Eastern CT hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions due to rise in Covid cases

News /

Eastern Connecticut hospitals to restrict visitors due to COVID-19 outbreak

News /

Eastern CT communities remain vigilant due to jump in positive Covid-19 cases in nearby Norwich

News /

Tanger Outlets at Foxwoods is hiring!

News /

WRWS: Lebanon HS honors class of 2020 with mural inside the school's the senior hallway

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss