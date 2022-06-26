LISBON, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police have arrested a Norwich man after finding him with drugs in the parking lot of Ulta Beauty on River Road in Lisbon on Saturday.

Police say they were called to the lot at 4:16 p.m. for a suspicious person. There they found a 42 year old Norwich man in a vehicle with narcotics in plain sight. A search of the vehicle turned up 7 grams of methamphetamines, 7 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, 4.2 grams of fentanyl, 2 vials of steroids, 50 Hydrochloride (10mg) pills, 22 packages of suboxone, packaging material, several scales and $260 in cash.

The man, who police are not identifying at this time, has been charged with violation of a controlled drug prescription, 6 counts of possession with intent to sell, operation of a drug factory and 6 counts of possession of a controlled substance.