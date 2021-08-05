Dustin Lynch concert at Mohegan Sun cancelled due to case of illness within touring party

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A performance by Dustin Lynch scheduled for Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort has been cancelled due to a case of illness within the touring party.

Mohegan Sun announced the news via Twitter, relaying that the performance has been cancelled due to this case of illness and out of an abundance of caution.

Due to a case of illness in the touring party, and out of an abundance of caution, the Dustin Lynch performance at #MoheganSunArena scheduled for this evening has been cancelled. Ticketholders will receive a refund via Ticketmaster. — Mohegan Sun ☀️ (@MoheganSun) August 5, 2021

The casino says ticketholders will receive a refund via Ticketmaster. If tickets were purchased through a different method, the refund will be issued through the point of purchase.