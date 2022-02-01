East Lyme business owners assess damage after blaze rips through shopping plaza

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – We are getting a clearer picture of the devastation from Monday night’s fire at the Midway Plaza.

Several of the apartments above stores have been destroyed. That is the area where firefighters believe this fire did start.

At least three businesses were devastated by the fire with smoke and water damage. Many of the other stores though have some water and smoke damage, and they consider themselves the lucky ones.

“I feel very fortunate that we were spared some of the devastation, but it was all because of the fire department,” Weight No Longer owner Tony Buglione said. “Their response was amazing, and I know a lot of the men and women of the fire department. I can’t thank them enough along with the other fire departments who responded. Basically, they saved a lot of lives here. They really did.”

Two of the business owners lived upstairs, so both their home and work were affected. Fortunately, their businesses are the ones that can reopen although one couple did lose their pet dog.

