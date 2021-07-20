East Lyme farm suffers crop damage from Tropical Storm Elsa

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Farming is a tough business anyway, let alone when Mother Nature fools with the crops.

“It’s just gonna be one of those years that it [has] been a struggle,” said Karen Scott, who along with her husband Tom owns Scott’s Yankee Farmer in East Lyme.

For them, it was the winds from Tropical Storm Elsa which blew in trouble and blew over the pepper plants.

“That was exposing the peppers themselves,” said Scott.

They staked the plants to keep them upright but for some sun-burned peppers it was too late.

“Especially on this plant, we’re never gonna be able to sell it even if we left it on the plant because now it’s caused that section to become soft,” said Scott.

Scott buys her winter squash from Reichle Farms in East Windsor, where the owner tells News 8 recent heavy rains wreaked havoc on their crops.

“Whole fields looked like a pond or a lake,” said Scott.

Sarah Reichle posted pictures on Facebook. A five plus acre field of winter squash was completely lost.

“If that rain water sits too long it’s just going to kill the plant,” said Scott.

In the spring, it was a lack of rain which caused problems in East Lyme. That’s because the herbicides the Scotts put down didn’t soak into the soil, so there was a lot of grass that grew and that stunted a whole section of corn.

The Scotts also believe a black bear which recently visited a nearby neighbor is the culprit that ate most of their first crop of sweet corn.

“It’s completely husked and eaten pretty good,” said Scott as she showed News 8 an almost completely eaten ear of corn.

You can see many more of them strewn along the trampled plants. Her husband picked about six bushels of corn. The bear got more.

“My son estimated we probably should have picked about… we should pick about fifty and we’re never going to pick that many,” said Scott. “Never.”

For now, their sweet corn has to come from another Connecticut farm.