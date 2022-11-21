EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Lyme man was arrested Monday after his two infant children were found to be suffering from extensive fractures and serious physical injuries, according to the East Lyme Police Department.

East Lyme police said they were contacted by an Old Saybrook medical office regarding two four-week-old children with severe physical injuries to their bodies on Oct. 13.

The infants were then transported to the emergency room at Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment, where the extent of their injuries was discovered.

During the investigation, police learned that one infant was suffering from 13 fractures to one part of their body, in different stages of healing. The other child was found to be suffering from eight bone fractures.

As a result of the investigation, Torin Ruleman, 19, was taken into the custody of the East Lyme Police Department for the suspected abuse of his children.

Torin Ruleman (CREDIT: East Lyme Police Department)

Ruleman has been charged with the following offenses:

Cruelty to person (s)

One count of risk of injury to a child

One count of assault with the intent of serious physical injury

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Ruleman was processed and held on a $200,000 bond and will be arraigned at New London Superior Court on Tuesday.