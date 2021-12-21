East Lyme PD: Officials remove stolen, unoccupied vehicle from Powers Lake

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Local and state police were on scene at Powers Lake in East Lyme Tuesday where an unoccupied vehicle was removed from the water.

East Lyme police said the vehicle was reported stolen from Groton overnight.

According to East Lyme police, they along with the Flanders Fire Department, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Connecticut State Police dive team were on scene.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

