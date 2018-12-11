EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) - The East Lyme Police Department needs the public's help in identifying a person they say used counterfeit money at several businesses.

Police say at about 2:00 Tuesday afternoon, the suspect entered several establishments in the Flanders section of town and purchased items with fake cash.

Officials have released photos, but not an official description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Bowyer of the East Lyme Police Department at (860) 739-5900.