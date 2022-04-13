EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested a Massachusetts man accused of putting a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association in East Lyme.

Nicholas Spellman, 21, of Wilbraham, Massachusetts was arrested Wednesday as a result of a long investigation by the East Lyme Police Detective Division, based on evidence discovered during an investigation by the New London Police Department.

Spellman was previously arrested in 2020, then a student at Connecticut College, when he was accused of voyeurism in a dorm bathroom.

After a previous arrest, his electronics were subjected to a forensic examination by the Connecticut State Police Forensic Laboratory. During that examination, police said digital items were discovered indicating criminal activity occurred in East Lyme.

Spellman allegedly placed a video recording device within the bathroom of a private beach association where he worked. Police said they conducted interviews of victims and witnesses in multiple states and were able to identify 13 victims who were unknowingly photographed.

Spellman was charged with 13 counts of voyeurism, two counts of risk of injury to a minor, eavesdropping and disorderly conduct.

He was presented at court in New London for arraignment.