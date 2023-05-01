EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A couple faces charges for allegedly luring a person to an East Lyme home with the promise of sexual favors, then robbing the victim at knifepoint, police said.

East Lyme police arrested Maria Paige, 32, of East Lyme, and her boyfriend, TJ Kyle Trakas, 29, of Norwich, on Saturday on active warrants.

According to East Lyme police, Paige and Trakas lured the victim into Paige’s home on Boston Post Road in East Lyme earlier in April.

Maria Paige, TJ Kyle Trakas (East Lyme Police)

Police charged Paige with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint. She is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond and is due in court Monday morning.

Trakas faces two counts of first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint. He was released on a $50,000 cash surety/bond and is due in court on May 10.