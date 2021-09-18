DEEP identifies teen from group home who drowned at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn., (WTNH)– Police are investigating a drowning at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Saturday evening.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a 19-year-old male from a group home – later identified as Dante Robinson of Oakdale (Montville) – went underwater where he remained for several minutes before being pulled out by another group home member.

A Good Samaritan performed CPR and once EMS arrived additional life-saving efforts were made. Robinson was then transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.