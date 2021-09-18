DEEP identifies teen from group home who drowned at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST LYME, Conn., (WTNH)– Police are investigating a drowning at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme Saturday evening.

According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, a 19-year-old male from a group home – later identified as Dante Robinson of Oakdale (Montville) – went underwater where he remained for several minutes before being pulled out by another group home member.

A Good Samaritan performed CPR and once EMS arrived additional life-saving efforts were made. Robinson was then transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Teen from group home drowns at Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

News /

Minks on the loose: Stonington police warn residents of aggressive minks

News /

Connecticut College in New London goes remote after COVID-19 outbreak

News /

Lamont administration closing Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville by the end of the year

News /

'Flag Man' in Old Saybrook waves stars and stripes to bring joy to others this Labor Day weekend

News /

Food truck in Old Saybrook pays tribute to 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul Airport bombing

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss