EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– On July 24th, the East Lyme Police Department announced that K9 Jimo, the partner to Officer Michael Jezierski, had suddenly passed away.

Jimo was just 9-years-old when he died the previous day due to illness. The K9 served the town and residents of East Lyme from February 2012 to July 2019.

Jimo (East Lyme Police Department)

Information about any service arrangements for Jimo will be provided at a later time.