East Lyme police search for suspects in stolen cars crash

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– It was at about 3:45 early Tuesday morning that police responded to reports of a car into a tree on Dean Road in East Lyme.

When they got here they found out that two cars were involved. They believe that the two cars hit each other and then one car hit the tree.

If you look in the video above you can see some debris from a vehicle on this side of the road and then across the road a mailbox was taken out along with the plantings around it.

Turns out police say both cars were stolen from two different shoreline communities.”

“We just beg people and encourage them make sure you lock your cars, take your keys out, take your valuables out of the cars because there always is the nexus to the keys left in the vehicle. Those vehicles are taken and ending up in other parts of the state,” said Chief Michael Finkelstein, East Lyme Police.

The people in these cars fled the scene and police have not been able to find them yet. This comes after Old Saybrook police arrested four suspects in a reported stolen car chase.