East Lyme resident dies from EEE; second person contracts virus this year

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– An East Lyme resident who contracted EEE has died, and another person from Old Lyme has contracted it, the Department of Public Health reports.

According to the Department of Public Health (DPH), the first person who was diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) this year in Connecticut has passed away earlier this week.

The patient had been hospitalized with encephalitis in late August.

This is Connecticut’s first death from EEE since 2013.

The DPH also announced that a second Connecticut resident has tested positive for EEE.

This person is an adult from Old Lyme who became sick the second week of September and remains hospitalized.