East Lyme resident tests positive for coronavirus, first New London County case
East Lyme resident tests positive for coronavirus, first New London County case

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — The state Department of Public Health has confirmed that an East Lyme resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Ledge Light Health District.

Ledge Light made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The infected individual is a 44-year-old female.

This is the first confirmed case out of New London County, which was the only county in the state without any confirmed cases before this one.

Ledge Light strongly encourages residents to practice social distancing and to limit person-to-person contact.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

