Eastern Connecticut pulling for Big Papi
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WTNH) - He's a big hitter with a big personality.
And Big Papi has brought his popularity to Foxwoods Resort Casino which has built a marketing campaign around the former Red Sox slugger.
"I see the signs coming in from 95 in Rhode Island," said Red Sox fan Raquel Freeman. "This is Big Papi's House and stuff like that."
Related: Ex-Boston slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar, airlifted to Boston hospital
Word David Ortiz was shot while in a night club in the Dominican Republic spread quickly through eastern Connecticut.
"It's a sad thing," said Freeman. "It's a really sad thing to hear. I'm glad he's doing okay."
Freeman is from Massachusetts.
"He did a lot for the community," explained Freeman. "He was always going to the Boys Clubs and you know different areas donating."
She just started a job at Foxwoods which in a statement says,
"David Ortiz is a much beloved figure to us, and is one of the most kind and caring humans we know. We are deeply saddened to hear of the incident which occurred Sunday evening, and we are encouraged to know that he is now in stable condition and on the road to recovery. "Big Papi" is a true and dear friend to the entire Foxwoods Resort Casino Team and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, and we are sending him strength, resiliency and love."
- Rodney Butler, Chairman & Interim CEO, Foxwoods Resort Casino
Foxwoods says Big Papi is scheduled for some upcoming private events with players but it says he could pop in at anytime. He's as big a fan of Foxwoods as the casino is of him.
Folks there say Ortiz even went to Foxwoods right after the Red Sox won the World Series for the first time in 86 years back in 2004.
Freeman hopes to run into him there one day. "Yes it would be exciting," said Freeman. "It would be exciting."
Especially if she gets to see him make a full recovery.
