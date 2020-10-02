Eastern CT communities remain vigilant due to jump in positive Covid-19 cases in nearby Norwich

PRESTON, Conn. (WTNH)– In Preston, at one market they’re pretty vigilant about keeping things clean and safe and that is something they say is important especially now when there’s word from the state that there are higher coronavirus numbers in Preston and Windham.

And we’re hearing that is related to the jump in positive cases which were recently announced in Norwich.

The most recent numbers in Norwich indicate that the COVID positive cases are now at 6.7 percent and that is more than three times the state rate of 3.8 percent.

The director of the Uncas Health District says that Norwich is a hub so when they put out the call for people to be more vigilant, it’s not just for residents of the city but beyond it as well because the fear is the higher numbers could spread to neighboring communities.

“It reinforces the fact that it is real. It reinforces the fact that we need to continue to wear our masks and to continue to, you know sanitization that we’re doing. It’s the store that we need to stay on top of it,” said Scott Hunter, Preston Market.

Cleaning the coolers and counters here at the Preston market is nothing new but now they do it several times a day and they also clean things like the door handle of the front door, which they never really did before.