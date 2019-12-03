Eastern CT digging out from snow

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – As we headed out to Norwich in the Mobile Weather Jeep early Tuesday morning, the highways looked pretty bad. The back roads looked even worse.

This was a two part storm. Part one on Monday didn’t really hit this far east.

“Yesterday wasn’t bad at all, but today we got it,” said William Holmes as he shoveled the sidewalk in front of his church’s rectory. He says the church used to pay someone, but they don’t have the money this year. All over town, folks had to clear about half a foot of snow from driveways, walkways, and cars.

“It’s all right,” said John Rivera as he shoveled. “Hard work never killed anybody.”

You know what might kill you? Wearing shorts all winter like Norwich resident Jack Rochester does.

“It’s just more comfortable and my legs don’t get cold,” Rochester said.

“You just have to be mentally strong.”

Mentally strong is one way to put it. He obviously doesn’t mind the cold, and we found several people feeling pretty upbeat about the early December flakes.

“Honestly, it’s bittersweet because last year there wasn’t a lot of snow,” said tiara Waters as she cleaned off her car. “So at least there’s going to be some fun festivities. I like playing in the snow.”

For plow drivers, of course, that snow is white gold.

“We look forward to it,” said Mike Martell from behind the wheel of his plow truck.” Gives us something different.

Speaking of something different, back to Jack Rochester. We asked if he liked snow.

“Not really, but you’ve got to deal with it,” Rochester said. “You live in New England. It comes with the territory.”

Most of us deal with it by wearing long pants, however.