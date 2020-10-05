Eastern CT hospitals reinstate visitor restrictions due to rise in Covid cases

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Starting Monday, hospitals in eastern Connecticut are reinstating visitor restrictions seen during the height of the pandemic.

Starting July first, patients were able to have one visitor at a time at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital as long as temperatures were checked, masks were worn, and a number of safety protocols were followed. But with the rise in COVID positive cases throughout eastern Connecticut, visitor restrictions will be reinstated.

“We haven’t seen numbers like this since probably May,” said Dr. Oliver Mayorga, Chief Medical Officer, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

While the restrictions were lifted, people could visit patients between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. so as of 6 p.m. Monday night those restrictions are back in place. That means no more visitors except under special circumstances.

“The most common you’d see is a child who needs their parents,” said Dr. Mayorga. “So obviously their mother or father would be able to come and accompany the child.”

Dr. Mayorga also says the hospital welcomes those who are assisting elderly patients get to their appointments.

“For inpatients end of life care has always been an exception,” said Dr. Mayorga.

Backus Hospital, which is also reinstating visitor restrictions Monday, along with Windham and Natchaug hospitals, has seen an increase in COVID patients at the same levels as during the height of the pandemic.

Lawrence & Memorial now has eight COVID patients as opposed to close to 30 last spring and they are not as severe.

“So out of those eight patients, only one is in the intensive care unit,” said Dr. Mayorga.

Still it’s a trend causing concern.

“For some reason New London county is actually seeing a significant increase where the rest of Connecticut is not,” said Dr. Mayorga.

The trend is also a reminder to wash your hands often, wear a mask, and social distance.