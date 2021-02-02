South-eastern CT residents face challenges with snowstorm cleanup

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH) — The usual sights and sounds following a major snowstorm were repeated all throughout southeastern Connecticut Tuesday.

In Sprague, the heavy wet snow caused some clean up challenges.

If you look at the cars, no one has attempted to clean those off yet. But this warmer weather has helped out a bit.

Orbie Coleman used a shovel while his son manned the snowblower.

“Where it had iced up a little bit and got slushy and heavy it would go up inside and plug up the inside of the blower,” said Coleman.

In Stonington, Jamie Canty preferred Tuesday morning’s wet snow over a frozen mass.

“Pretty soft, it’s all right,” said Canty. “But I’m from England so we don’t have snow so I don’t really know.”

Snow covered many neighborhoods and the edges of countless coves which showed some signs of melting.

But one group of kids preferred a snow-covered hill along the river in Sprague.

“The snow is all compact and there’s a good amount of it,” said Connor Hawkins. He and his friends enjoyed a little break from remote learning and their own storm cleanup.

“I was outside shoveling for quite a while with my mom,” said his friend Logan Valentine.

There is concern by some that once it gets colder the wet slushy mess could turn icy and more dangerous and that’s why people are still plowing and trying to clear it all away.

“It was a little bit of a challenge. In my younger days, I didn’t mind it and now I don’t want to even see it,” said Coleman with a laugh.

A display of winter gear tucked into plastic bags weathered the storm outside Sprague Town Hall. News 8 has learned a local woman hung them on a fence next to the town hall for anyone in need.

“I saw those a couple of weeks ago and they’re like beanies and hats and everything,” said Hawkins.

“If someone’s cold or they need a hat or gloves or something they can go and grab it off there which I think is cool,” said Valentine.

The woman who left the items out for others reportedly wants to remain anonymous.