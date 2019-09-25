EEE concerns continue after 2 deaths reported

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH)– A lot of public parks and ball fields are surrounded by trees and woods like this and that’s why some towns are spraying while many others are just trying to make sure people are off the fields and get back home before dusk.

This field in Old Lyme is going to be off limits after 5:30 p.m.

The parks and rec department is telling people who use them to be off the fields by that time and that time could also be pushed up earlier as the days get shorter.

This all comes after a resident in Old Lyme becomes the second person to die from EEE.



And it is also on the day that an East Lyme woman who was the first person to contract EEE is laid to rest.

“When it hits this close to home, you really feel it and you really want to make sure you’re residents are taking the proper precautions,” said Bonnie Reemsnyder, (D) Old Lyme First Selectman.

It does appear that people are heeding these warnings because stores tell us people are buying a lot of bug sprays and repellents even this time of year.

