Eight neglected horses seized from Montville farm rehabilitated at Niantic prison now up for adoption

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– Eight horses seized from a Montville farm are now being put up for adoption. This comes after the attorney general announced the state had taken ownership of them.

Pictures taken by the state in September show nine horses seized from Laurel Ledge Farms in Oakdale. Some with their rib cages showing prominently.

“Several of the horses were extremely underweight,” said Jeremiah Dunn, Chief State Animal Control Officer.

The horses also had hoof and teeth issues, and showed signs of being in pain.

“Well their teeth never stop growing,” said Dunn. “Horses’ teeth grow continuously. They have to be floated which is the term for filing the teeth.”

For the last five months the horses have been at the state’s Second Chance Large Animal Rehabilitation Program at York Correctional Institution where inmates and animal control officers care for them.

The state says seizing animals is a last resort and it had worked with Michelle Wilson hoping that she would improve conditions and the health of the horses but that didn’t happen. The original complaint came in last February and they weren’t seized until September.

One horse was so sick it had to be euthanized in December. The others including number one, known as Tristen, and number two, named Regal, are now healthy enough to be put up for adoption by the state.

“This is Bailey. She is probably the most requested of all the adoptions,” said Dunn. “She is gorgeous. She is a big draft horse.”

The state took ownership of the horses earlier this month from Wilson who faces animal cruelty charges. News 8 tried to contact her for comment.

“The one thing we don’t want to do is we don’t want to put a horse back into a situation where they’re going to end up here again,” said Dunn.

The deadline for adoption applications is March 5th.

“Of the eight we have left from the Montville seizure, probably only three will be able to ridden,” said Dunn.

Applicants will undergo a background check and will have to sign an adoption agreement if they take ownership of one of the horses.