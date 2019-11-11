 

Electric Boat fined $10K after worker falls 20 feet into sub

New London

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut submarine maker Electric Boat has been fined by federal officials after an employee fell more than 20 feet while working earlier this year.

The Day reports the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently fined Electric Boat $10,000 for a May accident that seriously injured Tanessa Pabon.

The 22-year-old recently hired worker had been pressure-washing the USS John Warner when she fell through an access hole to the submarine’s lower level.

She was hospitalized with head, neck and spine injuries and remains on medical leave.

OSHA says the opening should have been covered or guarded while Pabon worked.

The agency says the company has since improved its safety and health processes and agreed to conduct safety trainings.

Electric Boat says it cooperated with the six-month investigation and accepts the penalty.

