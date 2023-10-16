GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — General Dynamics Electric Boat will receive up to $217 million for its part in obtaining materials to build two Virginia-class submarines, the company announced on Monday.

“This contract will enable Electric Boat to begin the acquisition of critical material and components for submarines that require substantial lead time to manufacture and deliver,” Kevin Graney, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat, said in a written announcement. “Advanced procurement is essential to achieve the high-rate production the Navy requires of the submarine industrial base. A consistent demand signal is necessary for our suppliers to invest in and grow their operations.”

The contract is for long lead time material that will be used to construct SSN 814 and SSN 815.

Work will be performed on the submarines in multiple states, including in Windsor Locks. It’s expected to be finished by September 2034.