Electric Boat in Groton signs new contract with Navy

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– For some a sigh of relief and for others a day to celebrate as Electric Boat signs a new contract with the Navy.

The biggest yet. $22.2 billion to build nine Virginia-class submarines. These have a new design and more capacity and that means they will cost more and need a larger workforce.

In the contract it also allows for the possibility of a tenth submarine at least as well.

“Since 2011 we hired 15,000 new employees and expect to hire a similar number in the next 8 years,” said Kevin Graney, President, Electric Boat.



The stability that this contract provides allows Electric Boat to continue to ramp up its workforce for work on the Virginia-class submarines but also for the upcoming Columbia-class and that’s why this major expansion is happening here on the south end of the shipyard.

