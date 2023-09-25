GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — General Dynamics Electric Boat may soon be using 3D printing as part of the shipbuilding process for its nuclear-powered submarines.

General Dynamics and Newport News Shipbuilding are looking at alternatives to traditional copper-nickel castings.

General Dynamics Electric Boat created a deck drain using 3D printing and they are working on final assembly before it is installed on the USS Oklahoma.

Officials said this could help them deliver submarine orders faster in the future, as the key components of the ship are faster to make.