MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A rescued loggerhead sea turtle is currently recovering from flipper surgery at Mystic Aquarium after suffering from a form of hypothermia.

The turtle is one of two loggerheads that was found cold-stunned on a Cape Cod Beach and was admitted, along with six Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, into the aquariums Animal Rescue Program. The cold-stunning occurred when their body temperatures were exposed to cold temperatures, causing them to lose their sense of direction.

The loggerhead turtle was the first and likely only turtle to be a surgical patient for this cold-stunned season, the aquarium said. It arrived for care at the aquarium on December 21. While examining the turtle, examiners found that the animal was suffering from a respiratory infection, problematic wounds, and other cold-stunning issues.

Precise surgical planning was needed by the veterinary team during the turtle’s months-long process to amend its frostbitten flipper. All of the dead tissue on the flipper was surgically removed and the wound was closed with sutures, set to absorb over time.

“We strategically approach each medical situation with precision, including this loggerhead sea turtle’s critical condition,” Mystic Aquarium Chief Clinical Veterinarian Dr. Chelsea Anderson said in a statement. “Helping this sea turtle recover is especially gratifying because Mystic Aquarium is contributing to the continuation and the survival of this endangered species.”

Post-surgery, the aquarium said the turtle is thriving and is expected to make a full recovery. All of the sea turtles currently in rehabilitation are expected to be ready to return to the ocean soon.