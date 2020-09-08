Enders Island recovery center presents annual fundraiser, Holy Smoke

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people may not know that there is a successful collegiate sobriety program in Stonington with tremendous support and success.

It’s at a breathtaking place called Enders Island, and they are having a big fundraiser for the program called Holy Smoke.

Holy Smoke is typically a waterfront event with cigars and fine food, but there will be some changes to the event this year.

Holy Smoke event committee co-chairs Rob Valenti and Kate Careb join News 8 to explain more about the upcoming event.

It will take place on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., both on Enders Island and virtually.

To learn more and register for Holy Smoke, click here.